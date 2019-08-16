Photo: Handsome robin at home in the trees

Our photo of the day features an exceptional American robin.

What a good-looking bird! Photographed by Richard Liebert, it's wonderful to be able to study the details of these birds that seem so familiar, yet we rarely get to see so close up.

While robins are often considered a harbinger of spring, as it turns out, many American robins spend the whole winter in their breeding range, explains the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. "But because they spend more time roosting in trees and less time in your yard, you're much less likely to see them."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

