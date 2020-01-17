Photo: The handsome profile of a snowy egret

Our photo of the day comes from Los Angeles, California.

Well hello, beautiful! This photo of a snowy egret was taken by Rollie Rodriguez at the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Area, in Los Angeles, California. First of all, it's great to see water in LA after all those years of drought – but what's especially cool about this is that it shows the potential for urban wildlife when natural areas are preserved. This 225-acre wildlife area shares one side with the 101 freeway and another with the 405, and is otherwise surrounded by sprawl ... yet snowy egrets find it a suitable place to take refuge.

