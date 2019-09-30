Photo: Handsome goldfinch forages among the flowers

Our photo of the day comes from Washington D.C.

We see so many wildlife photos of birds poised with a newly caught insect in the beak, that seeing one eating a scrap of flower debris seems a bit unusual. But for the goldfinch – like the one here photographed by Amanda Kleinman – it's business as usual. As Cornell Lab of Ornithology explains, "Goldfinches are among the strictest vegetarians in the bird world, selecting an entirely vegetable diet and only inadvertently swallowing an occasional insect." Right on, goldfinches!

Amanda notes that the photo was taken this summer at the American University Arboretum.

