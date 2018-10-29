Photo: Hairstreak butterfly has striped socks and a false head

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Photographer Andreas Kay presents this fascinating butterfly with cute socks and a tricky defense mechanism. Andreas writes:

"This Hairstreak butterfly, Calycopis sp. from the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador not only has striped legs and antennae, but also a false head with orange and black fake eyes and tails that mimic antennae. This creates the illusion that the back is actually the front. Predators, such as birds and jumping spiders, will aim for the hairstreak's tail, rather than its head, and the butterfly may escape in the opposite direction. It may loose a bit of wing but not its life."

With bonus video:

