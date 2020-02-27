Photo: Gulf fritillary as seen from above

Reader's Photos
Green is the new green
Our photo of the day comes from the City of Angels.

We thought about characterizing this photo as a "bird's-eye view," but given birds' taste for butterflies, that sounded a bit menacing. Fortunately for the Gulf fritillaries of the world, they come equipped with a chemical defense system in which malodorous chemicals are released when threatened. As such, predators learn to stay away. Phew!

This beauty was photographed by Jenn Bastian at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia, California.

