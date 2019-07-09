Photo: Ground squirrel devours flowers

Our photo of the day comes from Montaña de Oro, California.

Ah, to be a ground squirrel, scampering about and taking pause to peruse the posies – just as this one is adorably doing in a photo by loren chipman. Loren writes:

"A ground squirrel really getting after it! Unfazed by passersby, this guy was laser focused on whatever delicacy he had found. (Seemed to be the little orange colored bud things.) I watched him for close to 10 minutes and nary a hair was turned on his part."

