Our photo of the day is a study in springtime.

Oh to be a black-headed grosbeak flitting about the plum blossoms. Thank you to photographer Rick Derevan

for this sweet shot of Pheucticus melanocephalus taken in Atascadero, California. Spring fever successfully initiated!

