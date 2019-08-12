Photo: Grizzly cub has the sweetest expression

Our photo of the day comes from Kananaskis, Canada.

Sure, adult grizzly bears may strike fear in the heart of anyone visiting the great outdoors. But who could be afraid of this adorable cub? Photographed by Tony LePrieur, we are only left wondering one thing: Where's mom? And, uhm, run!

