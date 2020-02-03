Photo: Greetings from Wyoming

Our photo of the day comes from Grand Teton National Park.

This scenic shot of the Tetons was taken by Rollie Rodriguez from Gros Ventre, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. You may notice that it's not the usual winter fare typical of February – the photo was taken in June of last year. But who doesn't need a dose of green and sunshine right about now?

