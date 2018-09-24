Photo: Green bees in a frenzy of pollen

Our photo of the day reveals the beauty in little things.

While rolling around in piles of pollen might make even the non-allergic human squirm, for these green bees it must be heaven. Photographer Mene Tekel has captured the verdant green bees exploring the bounty of a datura flower – and the details are exquisite! All in a day's work for these hard working insects.

