Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

I don't know, maybe if all cockroaches looked as cute as this critter, they wouldn't be so cringeworthy. Then again, it helps that this one, photographed by Andreas Kay, is scurrying about the rainforest, not dark kitchen cabinets. Scamper on, cutie!

