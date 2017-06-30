Photo: Great southern white butterfly sports turquoise tips

Well well, Ascia monuste, otherwise known as the great southern butterfly, what beautiful antennal clubs you have! As if dipped in molten robin's egg, those turquoise tips are a sure tip-off, so to speak, to the species.

Photographer Bob Peterson writes: "A patch of sea oxeye blossoms (Borrichia frutescens) on a little island provides refreshment for great southern white butterflies. The butterflies were happily fluttering about in courtship dances and jousts, taking frequent nectar breaks and enjoying the sunny morning. This species wears tiny aquamarine crystals on their antennae!"

