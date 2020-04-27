Photo: Great horned owl looking ruffled

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

To ruffle one's feathers is to irritate someone. But in the case of this gorgeous great horned owl, photogtraphed by Tony LePrieur, it's all in the eyes, as in, "I see you there, buddy." An Audubon map of their range shows these big beauties to be common across most of North America. Rumor has it they even live in New York City ... BRB, getting the binoculars and heading to Central Park.

