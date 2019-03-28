Photo: Great horned owl becomes one with the tree

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

If you've ever wondered why owls come in mottled shades of brown and gray, this photo of a young great horned owl explains everything. If it weren't for that face, this beautiful creature would disappear right into the tree – a slick trick for creatures who excel in stealth mode. (Also, look at those feet!)

Thank you to the sharp eye of photographer Tony LePrieur for this exquisite shot.

