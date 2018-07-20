Photo: Great Gray Owl is a tall ball of feathers

Our photo of the day comes from beautiful Quebec.

While the gorgeous great gray owl – like this one photographed by Christina Anne M – is the tallest American owl with the largest wingspan, it is, notes the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, "just a ball of feathers." Not literally, of course, but it is big on fluff and light on the rest. In fact, both great horned and snowy owls have bigger feet and talons, and weigh 50 percent more.

