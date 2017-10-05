Photo: Great gray owl is a majesty of feathers

Our photo of the day reveals a mighty rapturous raptor.

I don't know how she does it, but photographer Christina Anne M seems to be an owl whisperer with a camera. This shot of a great gray owl on the prowl that she took somewhere in Quebec is wonderfully revealing; the hunter's laser focus and the wings and tail so powerful you can almost hear the "whoosh"! A beautiful shot of a beautiful creature.

