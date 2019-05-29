Photo: Great gray owl lands with precision

Our photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

We have loads of photos of majestic owls in flight or posted regally upon their perches, but I can't take my eyes off of this unique action shot of a great gray owl taken by Tony LePrieur. I love the bird's focus, posture, and the precision of its approach ... no wonder they are such great hunters.

