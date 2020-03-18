Photo: Great gray owl goes hunting

Our majestic photo of the day comes from Quebec, Canada.

The great gray owl is a majestic thing, to say the least. And when focused on hunting, these creatures are a force to be reckoned with. The masterful birds of prey hunt by listening and watching from a perch and then swooping down on unsuspecting prey; alternatively, they will hunt by flying low over open areas. In the snow, they can hear prey even a foot below the surface and swoop through the layers to catch dinner. Thanks to photographer ChristinaAnne.M for such a vivid illustration of this illustrious bird.

