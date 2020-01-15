Photo: Great gray owl in a contemplative pose

Our photo of the day comes from West of Calgary, Canada.

This gorgeous great gray owl was photographed by Tony LePrieur in Alberta, Canada. Owls may not be quite as super-smart as their corvid cousins like crows and ravens, but it's no surprise they have a reputation for wisdom – look at the face and pose. You can practically hear this beauty thinking philosophical thoughts!

