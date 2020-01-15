Reader's Photos
Photo: Great gray owl in a contemplative pose
The way forward is here
Great gray owl
credit: Tony LePrieur / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from West of Calgary, Canada.

This gorgeous great gray owl was photographed by Tony LePrieur in Alberta, Canada. Owls may not be quite as super-smart as their corvid cousins like crows and ravens, but it's no surprise they have a reputation for wisdom – look at the face and pose. You can practically hear this beauty thinking philosophical thoughts!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
January 15, 2020

