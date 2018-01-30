Photo: Great gray owl blends in with the wintry wilds

Our photo of the day features a majestic giant who practically disappears in the trees.

Although the great gray owl is one of the tallest of owls, they are nonetheless masters of stealth, rarely calling attention to themselves and preferring secluded areas away from people. Hunting in the dusk, dark, and just before dawn, they soar low and quietly over meadows – what a sight to see. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology actually leans toward poetic in describing this majestic bird, writing: "The Great Gray Owl is a dapper owl dressed in a gray suit with a bow tie across its neck and a surprised look on its face. In the stillness of a cold mountain meadow the elusive giant quietly floats on broad wings across meadows and openings in evergreen forests."

Photo: Tony LePrieur, West of Calgary, Canada.

