Our photo of the day comes from West of Calgary, Canada.

Do you ever get the feeling that owls don't miss a thing? They seem to see it all. And as evidenced in this majestic shot by photographer Tony LePrieur, nothing's going to ruffle their feathers – in fact, it's time for a staredown!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.