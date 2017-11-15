Photo: Great egret is a sleek machine

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero Lake in California.

Photographer Sam McMillan took this gorgeous shot of a great egret while looking for another subject to shoot. He writes: "Looking for the Bald Eagle at Atascadero Lake but no luck! Plenty of Great Egrets to keep one amused while waiting for the bald eagle. It may be awhile!!!!!" To which we say, that's fine with us if it means you keep sharing photos like this.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

