Photo: Great blue heron is a study in stateliness

Our photo of the day comes from Oregon's Emigrant Lake.

Reaching notable heights of up to 4.5 feet and boasting wingspans nearly 7 feet in width, the great blue heron demands attention – the flashy flying-at-30mph bit doesn't hurt either. But it's when they are in their sitting-and-waiting pose that their true elegance is really on display, as evidenced in this gorgeous shot by Mark Heatherington. Mark writes, "I spotted this one about 10 minutes before sun rise. I took a few snaps playing with camera settings. After waiting about 8 minutes, it took off. This is the best one I got."



Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

