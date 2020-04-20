Photo: Great blue heron in the snow

Our photo of the day is a lesson in impressionism.

While we may be more accustomed to seeing great blue herons wading in still water on misty mornings, here's another look: a magnificent one soaring through the snow! Photographed by Richard Liebert, this looks more like a scene conjured up by Claude Monet...

