Photo: Great blue heron in the snow


heron in the snow
credit: Richard Liebert / Flickr

Our photo of the day is a lesson in impressionism.

While we may be more accustomed to seeing great blue herons wading in still water on misty mornings, here's another look: a magnificent one soaring through the snow! Photographed by Richard Liebert, this looks more like a scene conjured up by Claude Monet...

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

April 20, 2020

