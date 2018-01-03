Photo: Great blue heron shows its skills

Our photo of the day is a lesson in balance.

Photographer Mark Heatherington shares this photo of a great blue heron (Ardea herodias) "having a scratch," taken at Emigrant Lake in Jackson County, Oregon. Aside from their unmistakable silhouette in flight, herons and their wading kin may be best known for their statue-like pose, where they seem half asleep, frozen in time ... or so they'd like unsuspecting fish to think. Because when the time comes, they snap into action with remarkable speed and alacrity to catch their prey. Lesson to fish: Beware the serene yoga birds.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

