Photo: Great blue heron puts aeronautical engineers to shame

Our photo of the day is all about that form.

No offense to aeronautical engineers or anything, but if I were in the business of designing things that fly, I'd take one look at a great blue heron and throw down my pencil – how could one improve on that? Kidding, of course, but just look at that perfect form as seen through the lens of photographer richardliebert. With a wingspan of up to six and a half feet and reaching cruising speeds of 30 miles an hour, these majestic fliers rule the friendly skies.

