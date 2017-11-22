Photo: Great blue heron is magnificent in the breeze

You know how they use wind machines on fashion shoots to make a model's locks flutter in the breeze? Well our photo of the goes to prove that the effect is even better when provided by nature and applied to great blue herons.

Photo by Sam McMillan, taken at California's Morro Bay.

