Photo: Great blue heron in autumn

Our photo of the day is the picture of fall.

Photographer John Bigelow Taylor says that this was the last visit of the year from "a Great Blue Heron born on this lake earlier this year." It looks like a painting, especially with all that autumn color and the reflection blurring the lines of the landscape – but of course, it's the heron that steals the show. What a beauty!

