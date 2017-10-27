Photo: Grazers gaze upon the plains

Our photo of the day comes from Badlands National Park.

While the models for Rick Derevan's photo of bighorn sheep may be lacking in the exuberant horns that the species is named for, they are certainly not lacking in poise and majesty.

Once numbering in the millions, by 1900 North America's population of bighorn sheep dwindled down to several thousand, thanks to diseases introduced through European livestock and overhunting. Conservation efforts have brought their numbers back, thankfully, so that they can continue on in all their poise and majesty, big horns or not.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.