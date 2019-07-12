Photo: Gray hairstreak is a well-appointed butterfly

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo County, California.

Upon first glance, the gray hairstreak (Strymon melinus) may seem like one of the drabber members of the butterfly family. But upon closer inspection, look at those details! The glimpses of bright orange, which really pop against that gray – the delicate tails on the wings, and those striped antennae, which match striped legs (hidden in this shot). What a beauty. Photographer marlin harms writes that the butterfly was "on buckwheat in my yard," and notes that this is "one of few hairstreaks that you’ll ever see open their wings when perched." All the better to show off its pretty bits.

