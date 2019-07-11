Photo: Gray catbirds discuss lunch

Our photo of the day comes from Kinbrook Island Provincial Park, Canada.

After wintering in the the Gulf Coast, the Caribbean, and all the way down to Central America, the gray catbirds return to the United States and Canada to spend the summer. In this photo by Tony LePrieur, taken in Alerta, Canada, a family meal is in the works.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

