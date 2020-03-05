Photo: Grand Prismatic Spring lives up to its name

Our photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park.

While everyone knows of Yellowstone's Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Hot Spring takes the prize for being the most photographed thermal feature in the park. And is it any wonder? It's a marvel, as can be seen in this shot by Rollie Rodriguez.

The park's site explains how the spectacular spring got its name: "The hot spring has bright bands of orange, yellow, and green ring the deep blue waters in the spring. The multicolored layers get their hues from different species of thermophile (heat-loving) bacteria living in the progressively cooler water around the spring. And the deep blue center? That’s because water scatters the blue wavelengths of light more than others, reflecting blues back to our eyes."

Oh, and the "grand" part is figurative and literal: At 370 feet in diameter, it is the third largest spring in the world.

