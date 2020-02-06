Photo: Grand Canyon's Havasu Falls are a picture of paradise

Our photo of the day comes from the 15th oldest U.S. national park.

People come from all over the world to see the stunning scenery of the Grand Canyon, and especially the spectacular Havasu Falls in the Havasupai Reservation. The Havasu Creek provides beauty-lovers with a number of options as its waterfalls flow out of limestone and pick up their vibrant turquoise hue along the way. Fortunately for us, photographer Rollie Rodriguez snapped this beautiful image so that we can admire this slice of paradise without leaving home.

