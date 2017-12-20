Photo: Graceful trees create a dreamy snow tunnel

Our photo of the day proves that Mother Nature is the best architect.

As winter descends upon the Northern Hemisphere, thoughts turn to wintry wonderlands, which can take many forms. Case in point, this dreamy snow tunnel photographed by Michael Thomas in Ontario, Canada. Michael writes: "As you walk along the path, the branches cover you, protecting you from the snow above, like the arms of the many protecting the one, enjoying the beauty of nature."

