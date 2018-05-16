Reader's Photos
Photo: Goose and babes explore the meadow
Finding a greener future
Goose and chicks
credit: richardliebert/Flickr

Our photo of the day is a family affair.

Have you ever wondered why Canada geese are so abundant in places like parks, airports and golf courses? It's because they love grassy fields. They are especially drawn to lawns for two reasons, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. They can digest grass, for starters, and when they are eating with their young, "manicured lawns give them a wide, unobstructed view of any approaching predators." Well played, goose, well played.

Photo by richardliebert.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
May 16, 2018

