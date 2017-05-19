Photo: Gone fishin'

Hang the sign on the door honey, it's Friday.

I'm not sure how long of a lens I'd require before feeling safe taking this shot of a Kodiak bear ... 5000mm? But the very brave Rick Derevan felt comfy enough to capture this gorgeous creature pouncing for salmon in Kodiak, Alaska – no 5000mm lens required.

