Photo: Goldfinch wears a winter coat

Our photo of the day is worth a thousand words.

Photographer Richard Liebert took this shot of a goldfinch in winter and writes, "This Goldfinch Picture is Worth a Thousand Words." Agreed!

While we may not envy a bird toughing it out in winter, they sure are cute when doing so. Audubon explains that smaller birds puff up into the shape of "a little round beach ball" to minimize heat loss. They can also put on fat as both an insulator and energy source: "More than 10 percent of winter body weight may be fat in certain species, including chickadees and finches." All in a winter day's work for our small avian friends.

