Photo: Golden tanager is a glowing jewel in the leaves

Our photo of the day strikes gold.

The shallow depth of field in this beautiful shot of a golden tanager (Tangara arthus) allows the leaves to blend into a soft bokeh while the brilliance of this beautiful bird grabs the spotlight. As photographer James H. Muchmore Jr. writes, "The light hitting this bird really shows where it gets its name from." Indeed! It's all about the gold.

