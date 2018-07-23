Reader's Photos
Photo: Golden tanager is a glowing jewel in the leaves
Golden tanager
credit: James H. Muchmore Jr./flickr

Our photo of the day strikes gold.

The shallow depth of field in this beautiful shot of a golden tanager (Tangara arthus) allows the leaves to blend into a soft bokeh while the brilliance of this beautiful bird grabs the spotlight. As photographer James H. Muchmore Jr. writes, "The light hitting this bird really shows where it gets its name from." Indeed! It's all about the gold.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
July 23, 2018

