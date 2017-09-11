Photo: Golden sea bunny is a sweet sea slug

Remember when the rediculously adorable "sea bunny" conquered the Internet in 2015? While no bunny at all – a nudibranch sea slug, to be exact – these ocean creatures are some of the most flamboyant animals on the planet. And we've got our own now, a sweet member of the Jorunna species – thanks to photographer John Turnbull who took this charming photo at Clifton Gardens, New South Wales.

