Photo: Golden lady has something to say
1 of 1509
hooded oriole female
credit: Rick Derevan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from, appropriately enough, the Golden State.

All too often, males of a species are the flashy showoffs, all the better to impress the females. While the male hooded oriole is no slouch in the looks department, the females are remarkably golden and gorgeous, as you can see in this photo by Rick Derevan, taken in California.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
July 18, 2019

