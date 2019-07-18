Photo: Golden lady has something to say

Our photo of the day comes from, appropriately enough, the Golden State.

All too often, males of a species are the flashy showoffs, all the better to impress the females. While the male hooded oriole is no slouch in the looks department, the females are remarkably golden and gorgeous, as you can see in this photo by Rick Derevan, taken in California.

