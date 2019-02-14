Photo: Golden-crowned kinglet displays his golden crown

Our photo of the day offers a rare glimpse of this tiny royal.

The Audubon guide calls the golden-crowned kinglet one of our tiniest birds, noting that it is in possession of a remarkable ability to survive in cold climates. They live in dense northern coniferous forests, which help provide shelter from the cold, but also makes them hard to see. However, this one photographed by

Jason W. Platt, decided to make an appearance and take a bow for the camera.

