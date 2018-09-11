Photo: A glimpse of Mount Whitney through Mobius Arch

Our photo of the day comes from Alabama Hills, California.

With an elevation of 14,505 feet, Mount Whitney may be the tallest mountain in California ... and the highest summit in the contiguous United States. But thanks to the beauty of perspective, it fits snugly into the frame of Alabama Hills' trippy Mobius Arch, as can be seen in this admirable photo taken by Rollie Rodriguez. M.C. Escher would be proud.

