Photo: Glass wings are just a step away from invisibility
Glass wings
credit: Andreas Kay/flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

The natural world's knack for camouflage is undeniably cool, but see-through creatures take it to the next level. It's really quite profound – how to evade predators? Become invisible. Known as protective transparency, there are some 1,200 types of glasswing insects alone – the planthopper above, photographed by Andreas Kay in Ecuador, is just one of many.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

May 26, 2020

