Photo: Giant silk moth is inspired by a cyclops

Butterflies may get all the oohs and ahs, but never underestimate the beauty of a moth. Case in point, the stunning Polyphemus moth shown here, photographed by Bill Amidon.

This giant silk moth has an average wingspan of 6 inches. It is notable for, aside from its prodigious size and wonderfully fringed antennae, its detailed eyespots. Not only do the false eyes work to scare off predators, but they have inspired this beauty's name, Antheraea polyphemus, from the Greek myth of the cyclops Polyphemus. No monster here, however, just a gorgeous moth doing its moth things.

