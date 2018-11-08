Reader's Photos
Photo: Giant silk moth is inspired by a cyclops
The way forward is here
Advertisement

Photo: Giant silk moth is inspired by a cyclops
1 of 1367
Moth
credit: Bill Amidon / Flickr

Our photo of the day blends camouflage with the classics.

Butterflies may get all the oohs and ahs, but never underestimate the beauty of a moth. Case in point, the stunning Polyphemus moth shown here, photographed by Bill Amidon.

This giant silk moth has an average wingspan of 6 inches. It is notable for, aside from its prodigious size and wonderfully fringed antennae, its detailed eyespots. Not only do the false eyes work to scare off predators, but they have inspired this beauty's name, Antheraea polyphemus, from the Greek myth of the cyclops Polyphemus. No monster here, however, just a gorgeous moth doing its moth things.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1367
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
November 8, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved