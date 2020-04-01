Photo: Gelada baboon is regal in the winter sun

Our photo of the day comes from "The Wild Place Project."

"Here's a Gelada Baboon surveying his domain. I took this in mid-day winter sun – I was surprised to have retained so much detail in the shadows," writes photographer Andrew Hocking. And what a beauty this boy is, with a pose fit for a king. Andrew adds that this" will probably be my last photo from 'The Wild Place Project,'" more of which you can see on Andrew's Flickr page.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

