Photo: Geese show off their impressionist side

Our photo of the day gives an artistic twist to wildlife photography.

Most wildlife and nature photography prides itself on technical excellence and especially, precise and clear images. But what happens when you play around with camera settings? This photo by Rick Derevan is a great example. Rick explains that he was, "experimenting here with a slow shutter speed as Ross's and Snow Geese blast off. Merced National Wildlife Refuge, California." And the result is beautiful, an impressionist wonderland that brings movement and life to the birds.

