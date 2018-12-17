Photo: Redwood cathedral soars to the sky

Our photo of the day comes from Big Basin Sate Park, California.

Sure, architects and builders have made some pretty spectacular cathedrals throughout history, but look what trees can do! This photo by Richard Masoner says it all.

Richard writes of the phenomenon known as a redwood cathedral:

"This beautiful arrangement of a ring of redwood trees occurs when a giant coast redwood dies. New trees sprout from the base of the trunk from adventitious buds, resulting in this circular arrangement.

It's really pretty stunning to see in person.

These trees are relatively young -- the oldest and tallest trees at Big Basin are over 2000 years old and approach 100 meters in height (over 300 feet)."

