Photo: Gaze into the eyes of a digger wasp

Many people just think of wasps as a nuisance, but the world without them would be a disaster – a planet "pest-ridden to biblical proportions, with much reduced biodiversity."

But aside from their being on the top of the pest food chain, they are also just fascinating little creatures. Check out the eyes of this digger wasp, for instance, photographed by carmen chase. As the New World Encyclopedia explains, "in addition to their compound eyes, wasps also have several simple eyes known as ocelli. These are typically arranged in a triangular formation just forward of an area of the head known as the vertex." All those eyes, no wonder they are such skilled hunters!

