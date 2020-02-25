Photo: A gathering of cedar waxwings

Our photo of the day comes from beautiful California.

Talk about a bevy of beauties! This gathering of cedar waxwings is like a convention of masked bandits; aren't they wonderful? A terrific catch by Sam McMillan, who writes, "I always enjoy seeing Cedar Waxwings in numbers doing their thing." Agreed!

