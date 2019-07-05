Reader's Photos
Photo: The fuzzy swallowtail moth that looks like 70s wallpaper
Sustainability made stylish
Advertisement

Photo: The fuzzy swallowtail moth that looks like 70s wallpaper
1 of 1502
swallowtail moth
credit: Andreas Kay / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Hey, swallowtail moth, the seventies called and they want their wallpaper back. Aw, just kidding, you beautiful fuzzy moth, you – it's creatures like you who were likely the designers' muses in the first place.

Photo: Andreas Kay

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

1 of 1502
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
July 5, 2019

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2019 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved